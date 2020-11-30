The Pocatello Branch of the NAACP has some thank yous to make as the weather gets chilly and the outdoor season ends for the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market.
We thank the PVFM and its administration for making space available for us and allowing us to provide information and membership applications to its patrons. We had many visitors to our booth and those visitors were very generous with their donations to our general and scholarship funds. Some of those visitors are now members. We are very grateful and give you all a big thank you.
The Pocatello Branch of the NAACP received a lot of support this summer and fall for our efforts to educate the Southeast Idaho community about civil rights, criminal justice, economic justice, public education and voting rights. We had a very kind reception and are most appreciative for that.
We hope to see you all again next summer.
Kenneth Monroe,
President of Pocatello Branch, NAACP