Last week i was pulling from my driveway on Old Hwy 91 to go to Inkom Park to walk. It was about 8:15 a.m.. I could see a bright light up the road so I waited. It was three cyclists, but one had the light on her bike. I thank you, that tells me you value your safety. A few days laterr I was on my way home from the park at about 8:45 am.. Three cyclists were riding south on Old Hwy 91. They had blinking red lights on the back of their bikes and were wearing flourscent green shirts I thank you. Riders must take some responsibility for their safety. Black or dark clothes on a dark bike on a dark asphalt road can be dangerous. To the lady with the light and the three riders with blinking lights, I thank you. You are helping to prevent a serious accident. I wish more riders were that responsible.
Ava Tracy,
McCammon