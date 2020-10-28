We all want term limits on Congress but we never term limit our own congressional delegation. This is the perfect time to implement term limits by voting the current group out.
In 2006, then Governor Risch promised a short term sales tax increase with the promise of property tax relief. Neither took place for the average Idahoan.
Instead, there was a tax shift for the average Idahoan with relief to large property owners. The increased burden of this tax shift is shouldered by those who rent, by those who buy groceries, and by those who pay sales tax on everyday purchases.
We then sent Senator Risch to Congress. What has he actually accomplished?. He has voted against health care, better wages, and refused to allow President Obama his right to name a replacement for Scalia in the Supreme Court. The Senate has been polarized for the last 6 years in political dysfunction. A house bill for Covid help has been sitting on Senator McConnell's desk since June. Senator Risch needs to come back home to his ranch.
It is time for Idaho to have a congressional delegation that works for the average Idahoan, not political ideals or special interest groups. A delegation that requires everyone to pay their fair share.
Use your pencil to vote out those who continuously favor big business, tax breaks for the rich, pander to lobbyists, and forget about the average Idahoan.
With the stroke of your pencil, term limits is a reality. Idaho needs a delegation that is not worried about Wall Street, but is worried about health care, good wages, our elders, and provides Idahoans with the ability to take care of their families.
Term limit your present delegation with your vote.
Beverly Beach,
Arco