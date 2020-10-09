If you want to expand and encourage new business growth in Idaho, and help small local and family-owned businesses then vote for Paulette Jordan.
If you want a candidate that can lead the way in balanced policymaking for future generations then vote for Paulette Jordan, who is a nationally recognized leader on environment protection issues. She also wants to expand clean energy like solar and wind power, along with energy conservation efforts.
If you want someone who wants to protect and manage public lands responsibly now and in the future. Paulette Jordan will fight against all efforts to privatize or sell off public lands, as she has done in public service.
I feel Paulette Jordan really cares about all Idahoans and our state.
Kathie Merkling,
Meridian