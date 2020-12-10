Substance use and addiction among citizens has been a public health concern in the local, state, and national arena for many years. The Idaho State Journal is considered a reputable source of information in the community and has a significant impact on the values and beliefs of its readers. Regarding substance use and addiction in our community the Idaho State Journal has provided significant coverage. There is a plethora of stories related to drug seizures, drug busts, drug offenders, drug trafficking, violent and non-violent related crimes that include substance use. On occasion, your paper has provided information related to new drug treatment programs in Idaho, or discusses legislation pertaining to the drug problems in Idaho, etc.
On June 13, 2019, Governor Brad Little signed an executive order 2019-09 creating the Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Group. The group was chaired by the Administrator of the Office of Drug Policy. Upon closing of the executive order, the advisory group recommendations to the Governor were set forth in their closing report “Combatting the Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Crisis in Idaho”, available publicly online. Among the many recommendations to the Governor was a charge to develop a media campaign focusing on awareness, prevention and education targeting youth that effectively communicates the short- and long-term risks and consequences of prescription and illicit opioid addiction3.
Research has shown that public shaming has significant power when it comes to the deterrence of citizens from actively engaging in illegal activities1. Shame can also be a driving force for change, though research has shown that, many times public stigmatization of people with addiction in fact aids in the social construction of the addiction condition itself2. The creation of a socially toxic perception of substance use and addiction may in fact increase the occurrence of the condition of addiction2.
In Idaho, it is currently a criminal offense to possess, use, or distribute illicit substances. The Idaho State Journal has shown in their local and state coverage the impact that people with addiction have on the justice system, community, and its resources and vice versa. Public shaming of those convicted or allegations of substance use abounds in headlines. Are these accounts truly deterring people from using drugs? Is the intent to instill fear of being caught or to simply show that there are severe criminal punishments for substance use? Has this tactic been helpful? The Office of Drug Policies report to the Governor indicates that in 2019 265 Idahoans died from a drug overdose, a 9.5% increase from 2017. The report also states that from 2010-2018 Opioid-related drug overdose deaths increased by 82%in Idaho. Clearly, something in our approach to this epidemic must change.
That is why I implore your agency to consider heeding the recommendations set forth by the Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Group and take a proactive stance in “Empowering the Community” to destigmatize and not shame those struggling with addiction. I ask that the Idaho State Journal set aside a portion of their publication each day to address the needs of those in the community struggling with substance use and addiction. I strongly request that the section focus on the following: 1) encourage support by community members, 2) Discuss the wide variety of treatment options available, 3) elicit success stories of people who have overcome addiction, 4) discuss the many forms of addiction, 5) offer those struggling with addiction the support that they desperately need and the knowledge that their community is beside them in their battle to overcome their addiction.
I humbly request that the Idaho State Journal be a driving force for change, to truly empower the community.
Steven Terrell,
Blackfoot