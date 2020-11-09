This letter is not meant to be political, just something to consider.
We must never again allow anybody in power to declare the free press an 'enemy of the people'. We might have to dig for the complete truth, and I am aware of bias and misleading statements. That's why we can use our God-given power of reasoning and searching for what is real.
We have harmed our country and our credibility by allowing this kind of blanket statement. There are a few countries that have state run coverage, but their citizens are never allowed to get all sides to any story. Is that what we wish for?
Sylvia Waters-Brown,
Pocatello