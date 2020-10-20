Serving on the school district board is a tough job. In my opinion it is one of the toughest jobs around. I want to thank the School District Board, teachers, volunteers, and staff for the good job they are doing. In particular I would like to highlight four issues they have worked on, or are working on.
The first of these was the redrawing of the high school boundaries in District 25. This was a task that no matter what the board did; some people would be upset with the decision. After much community discussion the Board changed the boundaries. This change did effect some people's lives; but overall it has worked well for future growth needs.
The second issue was the upgrade of Pocatello High School. There were some concerns that the new addition would not reflect the current structure. There was also discussion about work inside meeting current and long term needs. The work that has been completed looks good and the new classroom construction is moving along.
I graduated from Poky High and I bleed red and blue. When I think of the Mascot I remember the sporting events, pep rallies, assemblies, and Poky Pride. I also remember remarks and actions that were hurtful towards the school and Native Americans. When I look back my best memories are of the people, the experiences, and friendships I had there. All types of people went to Pocatello High and many went out and made a difference in the world. A high school that was a "melting pot". I believe the name change is a good thing.
The last issue is the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic is having on our families, our schools, our children. The Board, teachers, and staff have come up with a plan that will help us through difficult times. The plan they have developed anticipates that changes and modification may be needed and are part of the plan. The District is working with medical professionals, public health experts, teachers, staff, and others. They are finding ways to adapt teaching techniques, ways to use facilities better and making changes when needed. Efforts are being taken so that some student activities such as sports and music can take place. Breakfast and lunches are being provided.
The list of good things being done is large. Dedicated teachers are going the extra mile. Bus drivers, support staff and others are working hard. The trustees of School District 25 are doing a good job and I support them.
They have dealt with several difficult and at times controversial issues. They have tied to listen to parents, students, teachers, staff, community members, and others to make decisions with the best interest of all students in mind. While their work will not make everyone happy I applaud their efforts to move our school district forward in difficult times I will continue to support them and hope you will as well.
Roger Chase,
Pocatello