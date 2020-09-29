In view of the continued coverage for a recall petition I would like to see articles on the hours, responsibilities, and positive accomplishments of the current board. Does the community understand these positions are totally voluntary?
Also, are the three originators of this petition willing to put their name on a school board election? Any of the petition signers willing to step up, make the difficult decisions and volunteer for a part time job?
Please provide both sides of this divisive issue.
Karen Nield,
Chubbuck