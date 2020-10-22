We, too long, have lived with the falsehood that America is accepting of every ethnicity, religion and creed. We have lived with the falsehood of what European explorers did with lands that were already peopled. In America we have perpetuated the shame of slavery. The myths are centuries old.
But we can, with heroic effort, change the ignorance, change, the deadened hate and greed at the heart of our country with the honest, soul searching participation of all of us. Changing entrenched habits will not be easy, but the very stability of our nation is at stake.
What we need to find in the President, Congress, Courts, and in our own hearts are:
Dialogue not diatribe
Discussion not divisiveness
Cooperation not corruption
Caring not contempt
Decency not debauchery
Decisiveness not dithering
Integrity not insincerity
Reason not rancor
We may not be able to change our past, but for our nation to survive we must change our future. We can no longer live the lie. We can begin to do the right thing by voting.
Emily Bennett,
Pocatello