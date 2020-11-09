It’s time to stop waiting for mandates from government and other agencies to tell us consumers/citizens what to do. It is time for us consumers/citizens to tell merchants including restaurants what we want and continue to expect irrespective of what government policies are in effect. If they want our business, they need to follow our guidelines. Here are some of them (my list is not exhaustive): 1) a mask station at the door for patrons coming in without one; 2) a sanitizing station with hand wipes or antibacterial cleaner at the front door to be used on the way in and out of the establishment; 3) immediate cleaning/sanitizing of carts, baskets, and tables and chairs before reuse; 4) clear social distancing markers throughout the establishment; 5) determination of the maximum number of patrons who can safely be in the physical space at any one time in order to comply with social distancing; 6) masked and gloved cashiers and wait staff; 7)and safety barriers at payment stations so financial transactions can be completed safely.
Perhaps a service group in EVERY community could take this idea as a project and develop a local website labeled: SAFE PLACES TO SHOP/EAT (and maybe develop a “Safety Seal” that can be affixed to the front door). Such a site would serve two purposes. It would allow those who value their personal freedom to a greater extent than they value community safety to shop at places not on the list and boycott the safe places listed, and it would help those of us gravely concerned about the health of our community to remain safer ourselves and help protect our neighbors.
The list just might catch the attention of local merchants. I think that there are enough of us who care about the safety of our community that if we stop frequenting places that do not meet our requirements we will have an impact on their already struggling business. Perhaps the merchants will respond to our needs to a greater extent than government or corporate mandates/guidelines.
Linda Hatzenbuehler,
Pocatello