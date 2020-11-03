It is undeniable that COVID-19 has changed the world. Across the globe, millions have struggled to provide themselves and their family with the bare minimum, including food, shelter, and medicine. UNICEF expects 10,000 children a month to starve to death as a result of COVID-19 this year — but there is something we can do to help. S.4139 - the Support for Global Financial Institution Pandemic Response Act - would direct the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide developing nations with billions in resources in order to provide the food, medicine, and other essentials that those in vulnerable positions are in desperate need of. The IMF has been successful in previous crises, most notably in response to the global financial crisis in 2009. Additionally, this bill won’t cost US taxpayers a cent, and won’t add a penny to the national debt. After the effects of the last 11 months, we cannot be idle when help can be so easily secured for those in need. We have all felt the devastating effects of COVID-19 this year, regardless of nation or ideology. As such, it is our responsibility to make sure that no one suffers needlessly from preventable disease and poverty. I urge Senators Crapo and Risch to pass bill S.4139.
Tori Ward,
Boise