Trump has stated numerous times, that he should not only have a second term but A THIRD TERM (following in his mentor Putin’s footsteps). His recent comment indicating he would NOT concede a loss and his latest rant, “get rid of ballots” clearly demonstrates that his desired goal is to become dictator for life! Trump continuously, and FALSELY, claims that mail-in voting is rampant with fraud. Any corrupt or unfair election will be one of Trump’s own making, and of course, to his advantage! These comments and actions are more ominous red flag warnings and strong proof of the threat he poses to our country. Trump will STOP AT NOTHING to stay the White House. He is openly encouraging violence from his zombie cult, and Putin’s help, in order to remain in office. If so, he WILL continue with his totalitarian behavior, and with NO checks and balances on him as in the past, be even more emboldened to do as he pleases. He has zero regard for his oath of office, The US Constitution or THE PEOPLE. Many of his naïve and gullible supporters, who are terribly uninformed, have not yet figured that out or, are so “enamored” by Trump that they just don’t care. All members of Congress took a sworn oath to uphold the US Constitution. It is evident that many of them have disregarded their oath, giving their full allegiance to an enemy within, Trump, NOT to the United States. This includes Risch, Crapo and Simpson. Time for all of them to GO! Trump is dragging the entire republican party into the gutter along with himself! There have been many impeachable offenses (abuse of power, emolument clause, TREASON, and more) for which he should have already been impeached and removed from office if the republican senate would have been doing its job. The Senate may “flip” this year but it is doubtful a 2/3 majority would vote to remove him from office. Accordingly, if the republicans don’t start living up to their oath soon, Trump will have reached his desired goal. IT WILL BE THE END OF OUR DEMOCRACY! Saying he’s the worst, most unfit, inept and dangerous president ever would be a gross understatement!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello