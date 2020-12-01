The subject article was a masterful rambling compilation of gibberish in support of Trump’s unproven claims of massive voter fraud. One, among the numerous “erroneous” comments, stood out in particular, “It’s been Trump alone fighting for us.” WRONG, NOT for most Americans! Trump is fighting for you if you’re a racist, a fascist, are immune to the covid-19 pandemic or are rich. The fact of the matter is, Trump is fighting to line Trump’s own pockets and rise to his coveted aspirations of dictator. PERIOD! He has done everything he can to block additional needed assistance to those suffering most from the pandemic. He has made hundreds of trips to go golfing at his own resorts with taxpayers footing the bill to the tune of $140 Million+ for the Secret Service and his entourage of henchmen, a large percentage of it which he has pocketed; unethical and unlawful to say the least. His tax law is making the rich, richer, leaving out most of those in the middle, and lower income brackets, giving them only a mere “carrot”. His tariff war has put a burden on farmers and consumers. His environmental policies are damaging the health of all people and the entire planet. He has pulled us out of arms agreements making all of us less safe and secure, much to Putin’s delight. He has decreased the size of our national parks and monuments, opening up the vacated lands and giving access to that land and national wildlife refuges in order to extract minerals, and dirty fossil fuels so Trump’s rich contributors can get even richer; with of course, some of that wealth being funneled into Trumps coffers. His total abuse of power and obstruction of justice are far above that of a third world dictatorship. It’s amazing how some folks are so easily duped into believing whatever comes from Fox News, social medial and the current White House occupant (22,000 proven “untruths” to date, mostly outright lies). So, Trumpers, WHAT ARE THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF ALL THE FIGHTING TRUMP THAT HAS DONE FOR US????? Oh, one last item, Trump should definitely be put on trial for genocide of American citizens for his lies and false claims; doing essentially nothing to control the virus. However, Dr. Trump has now come to our rescue and created some covid-19 vaccines, almost overnight! WOW, what a genius! Meanwhile, back at the ranch, oops, I mean the golf course, Donald J. is most concerned about relaxing; “what time am I golfing today, it’s really tough working around my tweeting lies schedule.” He will have even more time to “relax” while a resident at a white collar prison.
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello