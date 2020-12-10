I see that Darrell Dougherty declared that Donald Trump won the election by a "land slide" according to the conservative news sites that he views. Maybe Darrell needs to expand his horizons with the news he consumes.
Even though courts have rejected more than 30 lawsuits from the Trump reelection team, and multiple Republican Secretaries of State have declared the election legitimate, and enough battleground states have certified their election for Joe Biden giving him 306 Electoral votes, Darrell still clings to our one-term president.
Hopefully Darrell can calm his nerves by researching the sources of these conspiracy theories and alleviate his fears about the future of our Republic under the care of President-Elect Biden.
Mike Theiring,
Pocatello