While millions of Americans are suffering financially, economically, health-wise and emotionally from Trump’s ruinous handling of the pandemic and all its repercussions what have congressional republicans been doing? They have wasted time ramming Trump’s Supreme Court (SCOTUS) nominee (Amy C. Barrett) through confirmation hearings in order to get her sworn in on the SCOTUS before the election, time that should have been used to help these millions of individuals and families in dire need of assistance from the federal government. The REAL reason republicans are doing this is to give their “sacred cow” Trump an “edge” in the election if the results are close or contested, possibly requiring a SCOTUS decision. Many of us already know that contesting the election results is certainly one of Trump’s strategies to remain on his throne. These super-hypocrite republicans have done this when they wouldn’t even allow a hearing for Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, to come before the senate, eight months before the 2016 election. This is a clear demonstration of where republicans’ ALLEGIANCE and PRIORITIES lie and they are NOT to or for the American people. Congressional republicans (YES, including Risch, Crapo, Simpson, and Fulcher have learned well what Trump taught them and must be voted out of office ASAP. Incidentally, Trump cult members probably want to pick up and read Trump’s two latest, soon to be released books to help them get “ahead” in the world anyway they can, “The Art of the Steal” and “There is No Such Thing as Fair Play”. Congressional republicans have already received advance printings of the books and attended seminars taught by Professor Trump himself explaining how to best fully implement the tried and true practices contained within the books as mastered by Prof. Trump over the past 40+ years.
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello