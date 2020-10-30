Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls has co-opted incorrectly a quote from Thoreau:
"Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty."
The true foundation of liberty is obedience to key principles and values. The first line of defense of liberty is personal responsibility.
This is a falsehood being promulgated by an elected official for which the public needs to be warned.
His quoting of Thoreau is a deceptive practice of confusing civil obedience which includes personal responsibility with prudence; as opposed to blanket disobedience void of the same.
Lt. McGeachin's virtue signaling with worn out symbolism does nothing to promote the wise balance of equally important values to maintain freedom while also looking out for the general welfare of citizens.
Both can be achieved in a pandemic.
These two public officials are creating false conflicts between equally important principles instead of being stewards of leading the way to a prudent balance of values that maintains the greatest amount of freedom while promoting personal responsibility to defend liberty while protecting others.
Jayson Meline,
Chubbuck