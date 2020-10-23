I enjoyed Shelbie Harris’s well-written article on Poky High School’s “mascot” controversy (11 October, A1). This letter proposes to interject a degree of precision into the argument.
Controversies are more productively argued about when terms are accurately defined, a service best provided by standard dictionaries. This issue involves three aspects. One is nickname, “a descriptive name added to or replacing the actual name of a person, place, or thing.” School nicknames are normally but not always plural. “Indians” is the nickname for PHS—it’s not the mascot. Two is mascot, “a person, animal, or object” that in some way embodies the spirit of a group, “such as a sports team.” A mascot is a singular concept, a personification, usually, of the nickname. “Indians” is not a mascot. Three is logo, “a symbol . . . designed for easy and definite recognition.” Poky’s, in the photo of Joseph Felde, is a stylized Indian profile.
This confusion of mascot is common. But error spread wide does not transform the erroneous into the accurate. (“Oh, you know what I mean.” I know the words you use and what they mean.) Does Poky have a mascot? If so, it’s probably a boy or girl dressed up like a B-Western movie character, which is itself part of the problem. That mascot is a personification, singular, not the “Indians.”
Consider Idaho State University. The college’s nickname is the “Bengals.” Their mascot is “Benny the Bengal”— that’s not “Bengals,” as in the nickname. Benny is a student in tiger’s costume. They have various logo, including a tiger’s head.
Ohio State’s nickname is the “Buckeyes,” from the nuts of trees associated with the valuable forest resources of the early territory’s settlement. Their mascot is “Brutus Buckeye,” a student in costume depicting an acorn-like nut. Their logos are variations of the letters “OSU”—no nuts, although football players’ helmets get decals of buckeye leaves as signs of exceptional play.
The University of Alabama is nicknamed the “Crimson Tide,” said to be “in regards to life or blood, often in the context of war or poetry.” Obviously their mascot couldn’t be a “Crimson Tide.” It is “Big Al,” a student in elephant costume. An elephant is incorporated in some of their logos.
These examples show the distinctions between nicknames, mascots, and logos. Keeping the differences in mind while arguing about the “Indians” will shape thinking along clearly and consistently defined lines. This timely issue is important and worth our best reasoning. That should be our goal.
Thank you.
T. Magoon,
American Falls