In a time when police have been vilified and hated for their actions, I had a refreshing view of our local Pocatello Police Force last Sunday. Sitting in the lobby of our church on Fairway Drive, I was approached by an officer who explained that they had found a child of about 3 years wandering on the street. He could tell them his first name, but not his last name or his address or even the direction to his home. He did however say he had been at church and so the officer was seeking direction from us. Unfortunately the sixth congregation of the day was presently in the meeting house and the youngster had been part of the fifth congregation and the people who had attended with him had already left for the day. While people tried to unravel the mystery of the child's identity, I watched out the doors as the police scoured the neighborhood to find his home. I was impressed with the kindness and compassion which the officers showed to the youngster and the apparent trust which he had developed for them. It took some time, but his family was finally identified so the officers had an address and phone number to contact the family. I ended the day grateful to live in a community where our officers are concerned about a lost young person and who would spend the time to not only comfort the young lad, but to make sure that he was well taken care of.
Dan Hegsted,
Pocatello