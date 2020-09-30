I think Lisa Delonas’ opinion piece explaining the need to retire the Pocatello High School mascot was thought provoking and eloquent.
I grew up in a town whose high school teams were called the “The Warriors.” We used images of Indians and I never gave it a second thought. But now I realize Native Americans should not be used as mascots. I’m sure the students at Poky High will come up with a great new mascot and those of us who have been out of high school for decades need to let that nostalgia of tradition go.
I would also like to thank the school board for making a timely, appropriate decision.
Kaye Turner,
Pocatello