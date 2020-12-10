It's been 57 years since I attended Pocatello High School as part of the student body. I can still vividly remember the numerous times I was personally "enchanted" by being called a "Pocatello Indian". I can still remember the numerous football games , basketball games, and all other school activities where the cheerleaders wore headdresses, and traditional Native American outfits.
Let me say one thing; " If you did not attend Pocatello High School as a student coming up thru the hierarchy of the traditions at Pocatello High School, then the meaning of the mascot means nothing to you personally." Most of the folks who have taken this emotional project on themselves have no idea what the almost 100 year old mascot name means to tens of thousands of people who attended this great Pocatello High School of immaculate integrity. The school board is constantly complaining and looking for new ways to "infuse" things into this particular school, including new students and policies from other parts of the city to make Pocatello High School a more diverse place to go to school, however, they turn around and take from it the most "priceless possession" they own. Their identity and their name. Pocatello High School will never be the same place and will never have the impact on its student body if the "Indians" are replaced with something that will never be. Will they please quit trying to reinvent the wheel We didn't elect them to change almost a hundred years of good positive culture and goodwill to downgrade the enchanted name of "The Pocatello High School Indians." Its is also my understanding that numerous Native American leaders have stepped forth to tell these folks how proud they are that their culture and reference name is being used by one of our high schools. They are proud of the folks in town remembering them and their culture and their heritage. To the members of School Dristrict # 25: Please !!!!!!!! do not let them tear down this statue !!!!!!
TJ Merzlock,
Pocatello Realtor