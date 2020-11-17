This letter is in regards to the Pocatello High School mascot issue and Lisa Delonas. Lisa is an extraordinary educator who puts the students’ safety and well-being first. When she stated ( a close quote) “ if any student is diminished or damaged by the mascot then it is time to change ” she was being very thoughtful and wise. She is looking at the big picture. Many folks seem to have a sentimental attachment to the Indian mascot and I say let them treasure it in their memory. Let’s make a positive change to move forward. Principal Delonas is an educator. She is looking at the well-being of her students, our kids, and I doubt that withholding support for school levies will be in the best interest of future generations. Let’s not make this political or personal but rather look at the issue from a thoughtful perspective.
Diana Shipley,
Pocatello