COVID-19 has been an ongoing healthcare crisis that shows no signs of stopping. It has also been an unprecedented fiscal crisis for healthcare workers, who continue to face financial peril due to a sudden overall drop in patients that continues to this day. And now, the federal government is about to make that crisis even worse.
In January, the federal agency that oversees Medicare is slated to cut the reimbursement payments many doctors depend on to keep their practices afloat. These pay cuts would be a bad idea at any time. But now, as doctors are still reeling from the COVID-19 fiscal crisis and the virus is showing signs of a resurgence, they could be catastrophic.
As COVID-19 continues to unfold, Idahoans still need access to the full scope of medical care, ranging from routine preventive care to cancer screenings to potentially life-saving surgeries and emergency care. More than 800,000 healthcare jobs have been lost since February. We’ll see even greater job losses if doctors take a pay cut due to the new Medicare rules.
We’re running out of time to solve this problem. Congress has to act quickly to stop the pay cut before more doctors and practices are forced to close their doors for good. This financial pressure will have long term consequences for our already struggling healthcare system. I urge Senator Crapo to stop the upcoming doctor pay cut.
Gretchen Manning,
Caldwell