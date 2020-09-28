My neighbors and I in the Portneuf Area would like to thank ISJ for sending a reporter to the recent P&Z meeting regarding a variance request for a mini storage facility in our midst. As was reported, it was turned down due to code requirements.
What was not reported was P&Z's mishandeling of this issue from the start. If the request was not in the realm of appeal, why was Mr Guthie not informed of this before he went thru major expense of planning and hoping for an outcome in his favor?
Why were there not the usual signage of sandwich board placards in place for weeks informing us of the time of the hearing and relevant request information? Why only two small 'notice of public hearing' signs? The second was backwards and in the brush, only put up 3 days before the hearing after I went to their office to ask?
Why were about 40 of us kept in the hall for hours to be heard? Many of us in our golden years and prime covid targets? Why are these hearings not staggered in start times?
In spite of all but Mr Guthrie's family and one neighbor in opposition to the variance, it seemed to us it was going to pass. If not for the code reading at the last minute, our concerns would seemingly not have made any difference.
Bannock County seems to have business and commercial interests ahead of the everyday folks who live here. This is especially true.in the Portneuf Area as was told by many at this hearing. It is important that the public be informed of issues like this.
Carl Klimbach,
Portneuf Area