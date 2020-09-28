University of Idaho, Idaho State University, Boise State University
Dear Sirs:
It has been brought to my attention several times in fact that your university is supporting Black Lives Matter in various ways. As a taxpayer funded university using public resources to back a political agenda is prohibited.
You are aware that in March 2020 the Idaho Legislature reprimanded Idaho’s universities and reminded them to concentrate on their mission of educating students…NOT indoctrination. From looking at your universities’ webpages it is disturbing to see how radicalized our schools have become.
In speaking with several legislators this week, I understand that this topic will be brought up again in the upcoming legislative session. Heed their warnings and concentrate on producing well-educated students that are competitive world wide and stop pushing a political agenda on the “taxpayer dime”.
As for my part, I have been and will continue to inform the public of your support of the Marxist organization, Black Lives Matter.
Andi Elliott,
Hamer, ID