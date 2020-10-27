To Ernie Moser, Jeff Hough, and Terrel Tovey:
I am very concerned about the decision to not require masks at the Bannock County Elections Office and polling locations for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election, as per Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon’s “personal choice” face-covering policy.
Dixon claimed that “we wanted to provide people with options.” However, he is really taking away the option of many people to go and vote in person. People who are over 60 years old, people who have asthma, weakened immune systems, or other diseases, or who just are smart enough to not want to risk contracting COVID-19, no longer have the option to vote in person. If I hadn’t already voted by mail, and wanted to vote in person, I would no longer have that choice, and I would consider suing the county!
This is a subtle form of voter suppression. It is taking away the right of many people to vote on election day. Considering the political divide over the mask issue, this will actually encourage voting by people on one side of the political spectrum and push away people from the opposite side.
Moreover, cases of COVID have been on the increase in Bannock County, and our hospital administrators are worrying about being able to deal with the overload. Based solely on the numbers, Bannock County should have been moved up to the Orange (High Risk) level weeks ago.
Not requiring masks at voting locations is irresponsible, dangerous, and unfair. It is interfering in the right of many citizens to vote in person.
Please do something to change this.
Eric Rude,
Teacher: Forensic Science, Dual Credit Biology,
Pocatello High School,
Pocatello