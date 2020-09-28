If Ned Tovey, Bannock County Commissioner, is accurately quoted on the front page of the Sept. 18, 2020, Idaho State Journal concerning the Southeastern Idaho Public Health board’s decision, he exquisitely demonstrates what is wrong with the nation’s present crop of politicians, a crop extending from top to bottom:
1.) A lack of critical thinking skills. When did we stop listening to experts, in this case medical and science experts who have no axe tod grind? When did we stop having common sense? When did public health decisions be made on political, not medical and scientific, factors
2.) Government decisions become an all win or all lose game? The pandemic isn’t a political game. It was, is, and will be a danger to our lives and our economy if it continues to be denied as a significant health problem and used as a political game. I don’t want to see Ned Tovey or any of my fellow citizens dead wrong about COVID.
3,). By virtue of being elected to a political post, many politicians seem to believe they have become experts in all things, including infectious disease. A wise person not only realizes their lack of knowledge and shortcomings but also they reach out to experts to fill their areas of ignorance. Contrary to Ned Tovey’s assertions, the Southeastern Public Heal board listened to experts including the Chief Medical Officers (physicians) at both Bingham Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center before making their decision to up the COVID risk level. A unanimous decision by the entire board also negates Ned Tovey’s erroneous accusation this was a biased or political decision, rather than one based to support its mission and responsibility of protecting the public’s health.
4.). A false sense of individual importance and power seems to exist in elected officials, just because one has convinced, perhaps erroneously, their friend and neighbors to place them in an elected office. Not only does Ned Tovey’s threat to defund the health department sound childish but also he needs to realize he does not have the sole power to do so. “My way or the highway” is not how effective governance and leadership occurs.
5.). Attributing decisions to pure partisan politics, rather than to trying to do best for the populace that governmental agents represent, is a growing shameful habit of modern politicians. “I can see what political parties they are affiliated with and the decisions they are making and it appears this is completely driven” is what Ned Tovey is quote as saying. This is not only erroneous and malicious it is also stupefying with no insight about an unanimous decision made to try to help protect the citizens whom they serve. Impugning the motives of those making a decision, rather than debating the merits of the decision itself, is not only wrong but is also evidence of rather shallow and selfish, if not arrogant, thinking.
6.). Too many politicians, apparently including Ned Tovey, didn’t pay attention during 9th grade Civics class. The elected, in America, are to represent and ensure the “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness” of the electorate, not to be kings. They are to care for the greater good, including “life” = health, not just a single high school football game.
Unfortunately, too many modern politicians today fulfill that old saying of “some village is missing their idiot”.
I hope Ned Tovey’s Published comments about the recent decision of the Southeastern Public Health board are either not accurate, or occurred in a fit of now regretted pique. Otherwise, they reflect a significant mistaken view of representative democracy, it’s duties and responsibilities, and his place in such.
Robert M. Kennedy, MD,
Pocatello