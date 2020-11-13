I doubt if a story more consequential than Jordan Kaye’s excellent “Sentiments Echoed” has ever been printed on the Idaho State Journal sports page. Ostensibly about Pocatello High School freshman running back Ryken Echo Hawk, the story delves into the history of the Echo Hawk family and the decision to drop the school’s Indian mascot in favor of a less racially-charged symbol.
The Echo Hawks are Pawnees. Kaye’s story relates an incident in the life of young Paul Echo Hawk, Ryken’s father, when Paul was a student at Highland High School.
“He (Paul) remembers Black and Blue Bowl week, when tensions would rise and disdain for Pocatello would grow. He remembers a pre-game assembly his senior year when some student organizers saw he was Native American and had him throw on a headdress and run around the gym, chanting and hollering, before being killed by the Ram mascot.”
It is difficult for me to imagine a young Native American man having to undergo a more degrading spectacle than this. In retrospect, it must be worse.
Haven’t we degraded Native Americans enough? Genocide is many things, including shameful. Let’s not extend the shame and harm done to our neighbors. There are better ways to celebrate one of our local high schools. The transition to a different mascot is already difficult and divisive. Please don’t make it worse.
Glenn Alford,
Pocatello