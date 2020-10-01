Ms. Nield, I don't think the Recall petition has ever been about volunteerism or making difficult decisions. SD25 leadership has consistently acted in bad faith and continues to shirk their duties. There are numerous examples of not allowing or limiting community input on issues that require the difficult decisions. ISJ has pointed this fact out many times in its own Editorials. At some point we should question the motives for this supposed charitable volunteerism that leads the SD25 away from the consensus opinions of the community they serve.
Francis McNamara,
Worthington, MN