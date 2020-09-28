Idaho’s Rural hospitals and health care providers continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need our senators to support Idaho’s hospitals and providers by updating the terms of repayment for loans of the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Programs (MAAPP).
MAAPP loans were instrumental in providing financial support for hospitals at the onset of the health crisis, by allowing hospitals and providers to access advance Medicare fee-for-service payments. However, unless the Senate acts, repayment terms for MAAPP loans could threaten the very hospitals they were designed to help.
The time frame for hospitals to begin repayment on MAAPP loans is too short, at just 120 days. Rural hospitals are still fighting to protect our communities and don’t need the added pressure of loan repayment. Moreover, hospitals only have 12 months to fully repay the loans. Both deadlines need to be extended to 12 months to begin repayment and 36 months to complete it.
A condition of the MAAPP loans that withholds 100 percent of a hospital’s Medicare payments from when repayment begins until the loans are fully repaid must also be eased. Cutting off Medicare payments slashes roughly 25 percent of the average hospital’s total annual payments. For rural hospitals, that figure is even higher as they often treat more Medicare beneficiaries. The amount withheld from each Medicare reimbursement during the repayment period should be reduced from 100 percent to 25 percent.
Our rural hospitals need all the support they can get. The U.S. House of Representatives took the first step by including adjustments to MAAPP loan terms in legislation to fund the federal government. Now we need the Senate to act so these hospitals can continue to provide the critical care so many Idaho patients depend on.
Nick Robinson,
Oakley