Lisa, you say, "I spoke about the intent versus the impact of our Indians mascot. I specifically spoke to the mistreatment some of our rival schools have inflicted on the Indians mascot over the years, but those abuses represent just one example of the negative impacts. Research conducted over the past several decades demonstrates crystal clear evidence: Native American mascots harm Native American students. This fact serves as the most compelling reason to retire the PHS Indians mascot." Your mind, as are most educators', is focused on reason, research, abuses, intent and impact. Educated minds are most useful when those touting their educational prowess have the will to think beyond what they have been told, and demonstrate a capacity to see the world (and their community) for what is a real, breathing creature. There are plants animals and insects that cannot survive Idaho's high mountain desert climate. You could research all that has been written about the plants, animals and insects, but such research does nothing for the beauty that cannot survive here. However. the energy spent on such research neglects the beauties we do have. Lisa, you pursued an education where your profession endows you with a precious gift of public trust. You were not hired as a CEO and. therefore, are subject to the will of the people whenever your words or actions demonstrate your aspirations are not in harmony with the values of this community. You have destroyed the public's trust in you. Your own words (as quoted here) are a witness you are disingenuous. Interwoven among your claims of research and a hyper-extension of emotion for the negative impact on Native American students, you have misconstrued research to defend your conduct. For your prime example of abuse you wrote, " I specifically spoke to the mistreatment some of our rival schools have inflicted on the Indians mascot over the years, but those abuses represent just one example of the negative impacts." Ms Delonas, the stand you have chosen cannot be intelligently defended and I predict that not only is there much more deceit expressed in your conduct, but we will soon know more details.
Edmund Cook,
Pocatello