I recently read Maple Leaf Envy by Jesse Robison (September 17). I found it interesting because it sounds like many of the diatribes I get from Liberal relatives and friends, like Jesse. When you only read the headlines about President Trump from news outlets that put a 93% negative spin on their reporting, your bias is showing. To assume that Trump supporters are duped by the President because he's a slick snake oil salesman from Queens is an insult to Republican voters. Talk is cheap, and to not scratch the surface of our "can do" President is to miss the point of his presidency. Lawyers, like President Obama and Mr. Biden, are skilled at massaging their message to the public. President Trump is a "what you see is what you get" kind of guy. He's brusque, but efficient, and our country and economy are better than four years ago. Trump didn't ride the coattails of Obama's economy. President Obama hasn't had a real job in his life -- tax and spend his only economic goals. Obama's economy matched Jimmy Carter"s -- the "new" normal -- get used to it. When I'm told that other countries, like Canada, have better healthcare, quality of life etc., I'm reminded of the fact that Canada has the population of a third of California. Canada and Mexico have always ridden the financial coattails of our unique, prosperous country that's 330,000,000 strong and diverse. We're working on our failures, but our successes are far greater than other countries closer to our size. As to the idea of moving elsewhere because the United States has been such a disappointment, Please do. Ambitious immigrants are lined up at our borders to take your place.
Deborah Lake,
Boise