We have an election coming on November 3rd. This may prove to be the most important election in our history, proving whether or not we will remain a Republic, as provided by our great Constitution, or become a socialist country like Russia, China and now Venezuela.
Pure socialism has never worked no matter where it has been tried. To make it work millions of individuals have been murdered by the government.
Take a minute and look at the Green New Deal. Much of it sounds good, but it is totally impractical. Not only that but the Democrats have called rioting as just “peaceful protesting”. If Democrats take office this sort of thing will only grow. Some Democrat prosecutors have refused to charge rioters taken in the very act of destroying property, and some Democrat politicians have paid the bail of those in jail.
Trump may have some personal problems, but he has made America Great again in many ways. If Democrats take control our country will be transformed and we will never be at peace again. You may not appreciate all running for office, but voting for Republicans is an imperative.
Jim Hollingsworth,
Hayden, Idaho