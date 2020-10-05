Recently, I went to indulge my dessert habit at a local eatery. Wearing no masks, the young employees giggled and talked as one of them scooped me some ice cream. I asked the employee to wear her mask that was hanging on a hook and she did so with a smile. Absolutely no attempts at distancing were made while waiting in the customer area. When I contacted the owner with questions and concerns about Covid19 and related policies, his essential response was that he just couldn't be there all of the time. I shared my concerns and discomfort to which he invited me to not patronize his store if I was so unhappy.(MENTAL NOTE: DO NOT SUPPORT THIS LOCALLY OWNED BUSINESS AGAIN). He went on to point out that "ONLY three people have died in our area." There seems to be an ONLY category for these unfortunate souls and their family and friends...how disheartening and sad for them. He said he was sick and tired of the whole thing...aren't we all? As the conversation progressed/deteriorated, he likened me to a Stasi. I had to look it up and it is the name used for the German Secret Police of yesteryear. Apparently, as a Jew, he told me I should have known what this term meant. Wouldn't it be swell if businesses wanted to be part of the solution rather than the problem. My lesson...I should have walked right back out the door the second I surveyed the scene. I don't go many places these days and clearly this location has been permanently crossed off my list. Trying to patronize local businesses...oh well.
Laurie Harelson,
Pocatello