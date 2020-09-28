As a nation, we need to keep from charging into the Supreme Court nomination and, instead, finish the business at hand.
Hypocrisy has taken center stage much to the detriment of the American people.
While Americans continue suffering job loss, evictions from housing, the Covid-19 pandemic, and other issues that must be addressed by Congress, the U.S. Senate has switched gears to begin the process of confirming a nominee to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. That move is clearly made to the loss of the citizenry.
Four years ago, in a partisan move, Senate leadership changed the way the confirmation process should be conducted during presidential election years. Majority senators argued a nominee should be chosen by the newly elected president, that they said, would give the voter a say in the process.
The Senate, under much the same leadership, now wants to fast-track the process to take place before the election or soon after. The Senate must honor that process they insisted on in 2016 and not change the rules in a fit of political opportunism. This lack of consistency muddies the process and undermines the voter’s faith in the system.
In 2016, the vacant court seat went unfilled for more than 300 days, demonstrating there is little need to rush the process. The average confirmation process takes 68 days, which is more than remains in the Senate term.
There is little reason to rush into a decision. The Supreme Court has functioned highly without a full complement of justices numerous times.
Historically, a Supreme Court nominee has been thoroughly vetted through many sources. Senators put nominees through myriad questions and their judicial records were microscopically scrutinized to ensure the right person was granted a lifetime seat on the court, which makes decisions that often have a profound effect on many Americans.
The object is to pick the right person not the one who reflects a party line.
It’s not unusual for confirmations to be near unanimous. The last two, however, were divided along party lines. The Supreme Court was designed to be as much above politics as possible. The Constitution is the road map the court follows in its decision-making process. Unfortunately political ideology sometimes drives that process. Effort must be made to ensure it doesn’t become the norm.
The Senate, the so-called senior body of Congress, has earned the reputation of being one of the world’s finest deliberative bodies. Senators took their time and what came out of that chamber was well-crafted legislation, hammered out with knowledge and compromise. As of late, that legislative process seems to have succumbed to overt partisanship – certainly not what the Founding Fathers envisioned
“The American people are in despair during this global pandemic: millions are out of work and more than 200,000 have lost their lives to this deadly virus. It is the duty of our elected officials to provide relief to the American people and ensure all voters can participate in our democracy by safely casting their votes this year,” said League board President Deborah Turner and CEO Virginia Kase in a prepared statement. “Now is not the time to rush a lifetime appointment to the United States Supreme Court.”
Susan Ripley,
President of League of Women Voters of Idaho,
Moscow