“Liar! Liar! Pants on fire!!! This expression is older than the hills in neighborhoods where kids play all across America. It calls somebody in the group on outright lies, stretching or shrinking the truth, just making stuff up or just not telling the group anything when you know something they should know. So. . . Donnie J., I hope one of your lavish homes is filled with pants because they’re being put on fire daily & sometimes multiple times per day. You were trained early on by your father to stop at nothing to get what you selfishly wanted & you’ve practiced that from then on, practice it now & will always practice it because you know nothing different. The good thing is that you’re helping the economy because you’re keeping the many Fact Finders quite busy chasing down your many lies & other immoral, unethical, illegal things you do to find out the truth or falsity of them.
The right-now lie is this: In one of his TV ads Biden says there will be no new taxes for middle-income or lower people but that “I will raise taxes on those people making over $400,000 per year.” The Trump Culters took the 4 words, “I will raise taxes” right out of that statement & are consistently running an ad that says taxes will be raised on everybody along with some made-up alleged facts about what that will do to people’s income, jobs & how it will hurt the economy. Just taking those 4 words out of Biden’s statement & making it sound like everybody will be affected is, in fact, a bald-faced lie. That just shows what a “Liar! Liar! Pants on fire!” human or sub-human he is & shows that nothing he says is to be trusted for truth.
Trump actually said on tape in an interview with Leslie Stahl a couple of years ago that he believed that, if he told a lie often enough, a certain percentage of people would & will believe it as truth. Additionally, his long-time, close lawyer Michael Cohen, who’s now paying the legal price for simply carrying out Trump’s orders, recently said in a TV interview that Trump truly believed that same thing—if he told a lie often enough, a percentage of the people would believe him. That is truly unconscionable & totally unacceptable for any & all patriotic Americans who believe in American values. Honesty matters. . . & it matters a lot!
PLEASE if you haven’t yet voted, vote for Biden/Harris. I & most Americans want the soul of our country back. They are both “good people” & Trump is about as far from that as it is possible to get. We want our democracy back & the chaos, anarchy, oligarchy that now exists & the wannabe dictator thrown out unceremoniously.
George Coutis,
Pocatello