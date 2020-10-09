News today shouldn't surprise many that once again rightwing militia loons were reportedly preparing to 'make america great again' by storming the Michigan statehouse and kidnapping Governor Whitmer and charging her with treason. Now to hear it from the radical conservative press, this accusation would be entirely warranted based primarily on Whitmer's repeated mandate for mask wearing. Afterall, who knows better than rightwing gun-toting militia members the definition of legal justice? It appears that whenever sensible precautions are taken to curb this unsettling virus, irrational and naive trumpsters ooze out of their hideouts in their pathetic fatigues to defend our most sacred freedoms. Not to worry though, to quote Sinclair Lewis, "It Can't Happen Here."
George Deeb,
Pocatello