Let's get it straight, the current president has the right to fill any supreme court seat that comes up during his term. If Congress had confirmed Merrick Garland 4 years ago, this hot button issue would still be talked about due to the timing, but few would actually think it's a miscarriage of justice, because Garland would be on the court, rightly chosen by the current president at the time.
It's not about Amy Coney Barrett, it's about blatant hypocrisy. If Republicans refuse to rectify the miscarriage of justice they perpetrated 4 years ago by holding off on the current nominee, then Democrats, if they win the Senate and the Presidency, have a complete right to rectify the situation by adding more justices.
I recommend a 1 plus 1 principle. First, confirm Merrick Garland as the first addition if he is still willing, then one more to counteract the person they chose in his place. Republicans can fix this by not confirming a justice until after the election, but in the wake of them not doing this, I think Democracy can fix itself, and should. This is a fairness doctrine, not a partisan doctrine.
R. Devine,
Pocatello