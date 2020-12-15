Governor Little is right, the enemy is the virus not each other. However, the Republican party is splitting apart and the moderates are getting elbowed by the yet-to-be-named extreme right. They may not have a name yet, but I call them the "Angry Mob Republicans." They are a loud group, and they just want to fight someone. Take note: their tactics of surrounding the houses of government officials and sending death-threats are straight out of the KKK playbook. Having a name (such as the Tea Party did) may not suit them, because they want moderate Republicans to believe as they do. Yet, to borrow some jargon from gamers, the Klan seems to be "re-spawning" in Idaho, under the guise of patriotism.
Dave Woods,
Pocatello