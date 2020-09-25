"It is what it is." That was Trump's response when he was told that there were 180,000 deaths from Covid. He claims there are only 9,000 deaths!
This man had no qualifications to become the president of the United States and it shows!
He is attacking the environment and is in denial about global warming. I would like my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have a planet on which to live on in the future.
When Trump came into office, he inherited a healthy economy due to 8 hard years of work by President Obama rebuilding it. Yet, Trump has claimed total credit.
Trump has friended our foes and alienated our allies. When he says that Putin is a good guy I wonder about that definition. Putin's chief rival was recently poisoned.
It was amazing that even though Trump avoided being in the service because of bone spurs he had the audacity to denigrate Senator John McCain's status as a POW.
His firings of personnel during the last 3 1/2 years is far more than any former president. I guess he literally takes the words "You're Fired" from his reality show.
His support of white supremacy groups (saying on tape that they really are good guys) is disturbing and he recently supported the white man who killed two people claiming it was self defense. I have seen that video and it was NOT self defense. To support a man who killed two people is astounding!
His latest debacle is to tell employers that they do not need to match employees' contributions to social security. His own advisor said that he will issue that order again in December. If this continues indefinitely (and it will if he is reelected) it could mean the end of social security.
We need a man with government experience. Joe Biden not only had 8 years as vice president, he also served in the senate for almost 40 years.
Please make the right choice in November and restore sanity to our country.
Carol Bearup,
Twin Falls