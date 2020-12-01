Some issues are not up for debate and a vote. Some issues require a Final Arbiter, selected in a democratic way. The U.S. President nominates and the Senate confirms the Supreme Court as Arbiters of what is and what is not the Supreme Law of the Land according to the Constitution. On the local level in the area of education we vote on School Board members who hold public meetings allowing public comment on most policy issues. The School Board arbitrarily decides non-reinstatement and expulsion of a student. They decide arbitrarily whether to accept or reject collective bargaining agreements with teachers. And I submit, the School Board must arbitrarily decide whether to retain or discontinue the "Indian" mascot for Pocatello High School. Surely Mr. McCurdy and Mr. JC Price and other Journal writers know this issue has come up several times since the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. This issue of the Mascot is not whether to build a new school. It is not whether to buy new school busses or new text books. Rather the Mascot issue is whether its continued use is degrading to our Native American children. Discrimination is NOT up for debate. It is up for Arbitration. This is where the Board is the Arbiter of whether possible harm to students is going to continue in our schools.
Mr. Glenn Alford in Letters to the Editor, 11/17 described a high school assembly in which senior Paul Echo Hawk was pressured to run around the Gym and then be killed by the Ram during Black and Blue week. I wonder what the Bannock-Shoshone students thought.
Further, I cringe at the thought of my Bannock-Shoshone grand girls attending a High School opposing Pocatello High School where an assembly skit like the above might be performed.
P.S. In the case of the Supreme Court, members can be impeached. School Board members can be re-called. Democracy prevails.
P.S. On another note, Principal Delonas was instrumental in helping a young struggling student (Learner) to get his High School diploma. He is now a college graduate. Thank you Ms. Delonas. And thank you for looking below the surface and long-term on the Mascot issue.
Marvin McCall,
former HHS teacher