We live in interesting times. To quote an old blues song --" times are tougher than tough and things are rougher than rough". I think that plagues bring out the best and worst in people. On the one hand, I saw a man attack an older man, cursing and challenging him to fight for asking him to wear a mask in a store that asked folks to wear masks.
I assume that the man was asserting his right to not wear a mask. He must have been a gambler because the old guy could have been a 2nd Amendment man and drawn a pistol when he was pushed. People who witnessed this interaction were aghast as well they should have been.
We see health department folks pilloried for outlining safety procedures and commissioners criticized for wanting to defund the health department.
By the same token, I experienced the school board attacked for working to keep students safe. There is little doubt that the current situation is hard for parents, students and teachers. However, this provides an opportunity for our entire community to learn how to deal with hard times and help our children learn how to cope with real life problems. If we can do that, we will have done a real service for our kids.
In the end we need to look beyond our own needs and desires and think of our entire community. This is not easy to do if you think you are entitled to your own way.
Paul N. Vitale,
Pocatello