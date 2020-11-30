The leadership of Pocatello/Chubbuck schools is contributing to confusion about the “Indians” issue. The Journal is disseminating it. Every utterance is muddled by problems arising from misconceptions. Here are recent examples of this from the Journal. On 6 Nov. (page A6), a letter refers to “a positive mascot (or logo, if you want to split hairs).” The meaning is refreshing but it loses impact by mishandling the concepts. (Is a snowshoe rabbit a jackrabbit? Would a dispute about the distinction be splitting hares?) Page A5 on 17 Nov. cites a petition to “SAVE THE POCATELLO INDIAN LOGO (Mascot).” (Look! It’s a LOGO! No! It’s a MASCOT! [No, and no.]) On 20 Nov. (page A5): “The new mascot options include . . . the Pocatello Thunder with a Bison mascot, the Pocatello Thunder with a Thunder mascot.” Gimme a break. (Picture Benny the Bengal [ISU’s MASCOT] prowling the sidelines against Moscow State with a leashed orange tabby [the MASCOT has a MASCOT!]. Or the “Thunder” [a MASCOT] chest-bumping percussively around the stands with a miniature rain shower rigged above his head, like that Li’l Abner comix character, Joe Btfsplk [the MASCOT has a MASCOT!].) Don’t these examples testify to the absurdity of the arguments? Persuasive reasoning demands clarity of terms. This controversy has, from the beginning, been smogged like a Denver inversion. The best remedy is a standard dictionary—not the internet, on which anything is anything that anyone, including some politicians, says it is. According to the dictionary, “Indians” is a NICKNAME. “Oske-Ow-Wow” is a MASCOT. The stylized Indian head is a LOGO. (Schools commonly have more than one LOGO.) These three things are separate aspects of the debate. They are discrete and do not overlap. They are not synonymous, not interchangeable. It may help to see more of these definitions in action. We Bengals know Idaho State as the “Harvard of the West.” The eastern Harvard is NICKNAMED “The Crimson.” Its MASCOT is “John Harvard, the Pilgrim.” Its LOGO is a white “H” on a red shield. Here’s a sampling of others. BYU: NICKNAME “Cougars”; MASCOT “Cosmo the Cougar”; LOGO blue and white “Y.” Miami of Ohio U.: NICKNAME “RedHawks”; MASCOT “Swoop the RedHawk”; LOGO red “M” with black outline. (They were the “Redskins” until 1997-98). U. of North Dakota: NICKNAME “Fighting Hawks”; MASCOT “The Fighting Hawk”; LOGO green and white “ND” with hawk superimposed. (They were the “Fighting Sioux” until fairly recently.) Stanford U.: NICKNAME “Cardinal” (singular; for the color, not the bird); no official MASCOT: unofficial MASCOT “The Tree” (a member of the school band); LOGO red “S” with coniferous tree—the Palo Alto—superimposed. (They were the “Indians” until 1972.) These are precise verbal tools. All NICKNAMES are “familiar substitutes” for the schools’ names. All MASCOTS are personifications of the nicknames by students in costumes. All LOGOS are graphics—like icons—that shortcut recognition of the schools’ names for those people in the know. Skilled workers use the right tool for the job. Educational leaders and local media could sharpen public discussion by clearly defining the vocabulary of the argument and setting productive standards for public debate. That’s their obligation. As things now stand, they’re threading nuts with hammers. It’s a variation of “Who’s on First.” Thank you for the audience.
T. Magoon,
American Falls