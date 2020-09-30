I am writing this letter in support of the District 25 School Board. Upon hearing of the push to recall several board members, I felt inclined to comment. After a wonderful teaching career spanning 35 years, 20 of those teaching English at Pocatello High, nothing was of higher priority than the learning of my students. However, during those years our schools were never challenged with the enormous task of tackling the effects of the Covid epidemic or anything close to it. The Covid has attacked the fabric of the health and safety in our schools and community. Our board members are faced with this task of considering all opinions and choosing the best course of action for our school district as a whole. That includes students, families, staff, schools and our entire community’s well-being. While there are many strong arguments for the various models of instruction, we all agree face-to-face learning is the best. However, never in our history has safety and the health of others been so important. We must look outside ourselves and realize that our individual choices can have drastic effects on those who are around us.
Our school board has done a fantastic job over the years guiding our district to be better and score higher than the national average academically. They have consistently put the education, safety and welfare of our students first. Our own State board has asked our district for guidance to help other districts in sharing of our success. Our board members are putting in countless hours for little compensation, all in the common effort to make our district one of the best.
Unfortunately, there is a voice of negativism ringing in our community. One of anger that does nothing but tear down all the good and positive aspects that are happening every day. Yes, these people are allowed to express their opinions or to protest in a peaceful way. But, ultimately a decision has to be made and just because it doesn’t go their way they choose to recall some of these fine people. The language sometimes used in person and in social media is shameful. In no way does it show our younger generation our better side, or our rational adult professional image of courtesy and kindness for our community and the people we have entrusted to guide us. Our current A/B schedule is not ideal, yet it is the best overall solution in this current epidemic. It protects us all while still educating our youth in these trying times. Our teachers are working feverishly trying to improve our remote learning skill set. In the classroom, our kids are experiencing smaller class sizes and getting more individual help. At home, our families are more involved in a child’s education than ever before. This is new territory for all of us and continuing to put our best effort in each day both in school and at home will help our youth the most.
In closing, our board members in District 25 are doing their very best to guide us through these difficult times and are wonderful kind and caring people. They don’t deserve the anger and foul language on social media where people hide behind their screen names or the disrespectful ad hominem they often feel. Our board members are good people working hard for our community. If you disagree, than I hope your name is on the next ballot. I hope you have the time, energy and guts to jump in their shoes; and when people disagree with your decisions and treat you the same way, I hope you can handle it with the grace, dignity and professionalism that our current board does now.
Lisa Holzer,
Inkom