Some months ago, in the Idaho State Journal, there was spirited debate on the proposition that the Republican Party had become the Immoral Party. The actions of Mr. Trump and his congressional lickspittles have pretty well decided that question in the affirmative.
Republican leaders’ tendency toward immoral behavior began to show while tearing apart families and locking children in cages. Now they have discovered that over 600 of those children, some as young as 5 years old, can’t be reunited with their parents, effectively making them orphans. But those, they would argue, were “outsiders”, “emigrants”, etc.
They have now expanded their disregard for human life to include their American constituents. Knowing full well how deadly and aggressive the Corona virus is the President assured us, in early spring, that it would all, “like a miracle”, soon go away. Now, as more than 1,500 Americans are dying every day and over 12 million are sickened by this virus, the President tells us, falsely, that we’re rounding the curve. He and his sycophants are focused only on themselves and demonstrating their unique ability to walk upright without benefit of a spine, while doing nothing to ameliorate the suffering they continue to cause.
The President has publicly declared that ‘because he’s a star he can assault women with impunity’ and even get away with ‘shooting someone on 5th Avenue’. It’s hard to imagine the pride that Republican Senators and Representatives must feel when they line up to follow a leader with such a high sense of purpose and morality. Pride might also be felt by cooperating with Mr. Biden to assure a smooth vaccine rollout thereby saving thousands of lives.
The next debate should be on the question: “Is the Republican Party the Immoral or Amoral Party, and can it be saved?”
Roy Miller,
Pocatello