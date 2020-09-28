At the ABC News Town Hall, President Trump said "Herd Mentality" will get rid of the Corona Virus. Isn't Herd Mentality what causes lemmings to jump in the ocean and drown?
Bob Madsen,
Lava Hot Springs
