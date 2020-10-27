It is with great regret that I write this letter. Regret for the the missteps on the part of China and our own government regarding Covid-19. Regret we have so many seriously ill people and over 200,000 missing family members. Regret for the politicizing of the virus, loss of jobs and businesses. Regret that cases continue to surge in the Gem state as hospitals face staffing issues and bed shortages. In fact,this week, 14 hospitals in Southeast Idaho issued a plea for people to step up social distancing, the wearing of masks, and hand washing to flatten the curve.
I have one more regret: that we have no leadership in helping rid the state of this insidious virus. I really don't have to dig far to make a case for the allegation either. I went to the Idaho Attorney General's office to find out who is in charge. A letter to legislators written earlier this year by the AG's office cites state law regarding pandemics (follows this letter). But, in a nutshell, the law is very ambiguous and can easily be interpreted as no one is in charge. "Shared responsibility" is one phrase I keep hearing when people talk about who is taking the lead. In most organizations, this model does not work. Covid-19 begs for leadership. Just look around the state. Every county, sometimes cities, health districts, school districts, and the Dept. of Health and Welfare set their own guidelines while the state seems to be stuck in stage four. It's a murky, confusing mess.
I believe the reason that Idaho is not making progress in reducing cases and deaths is #1 lack of leadership at the state level, and #2 the apparent lack of will to issue a statewide mandate to mask-up. Governor Little, take the reigns of leadership. Make masks mandatory statewide! It's the least we can do.
John Scott,
Chubbuck