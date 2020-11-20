This morning, I saw a news item in which a nurse in a hospital in this state encountered a Covid patient. He motioned his head in the direction of a TV and told the nurse that his diagnosis was more of the Fake News. He sang a different tune when he left the hospital, mentioning that he had a chance to see other patients, and realized he had been wrong.
If news about the corona virus and the severity of contracting it are not fake, how much else that's being dismissed as fake news is, in reality, exactly what those who dismiss it is -- TRUE? Are they being misled about the election, too? Should I keep going, or have I made my point?
Dan Karlan,
Pocatello