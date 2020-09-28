It would appear that snowflakes have arrived early this year in Pocatello. Unfortunately, not the weather variety, but the individuals who argued for and ultimately influenced the Pocatello-Chubbuck School Board of Trustees to hold off changing the offensive Pocatello Indians mascot name until the end of the school year because the kids have already gone through so much this year. News flash! This is not about the students at Pocatello High School, but the Indian tribes who are the original inhabitants of the area. Under the logic used by the school board it seems that roughly six months of enduring a pandemic takes primacy over nearly 200 years of atrocities endured by the tribes. If the Board of Trustees believes that the current pandemic and the effects it has had on students, not to mention all of us, has been more difficult than being forcibly removed from ones homeland, lied to, imprisoned, beaten, tortured, raped, murdered, subjected to disease, forced assimilation, etc., they need a serious history lesson. The Pocatello Indians moniker is not only offensive and disrespectful, it is explicitly racist. We are currently experiencing what will hopefully be a watershed moment in American history where racial injustices will be rectified, and we move to a more just society. While I appreciate that the mascot name will ultimately be changed, the Board of Trustees shamefully hid behind the pandemic, using it as cover to kick the can down the road. If ever there was a time that we need those in a position of leadership to show courage and make decisions that benefit minority communities it is now. The Board of Trustees failed that test miserably.
Scott Hauser,
Boise