It is sad that you can tell where a columnist gets their “facts” (re Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls 10/25). Multiple mainstream news organizations and the Department of Justice have looked into Hunter Biden’s activities and found them baseless. The columnist ignored that information and parroted Fox, the Republican propaganda network. If he were truly fair and balanced, he would have contrasted Ivanka and Donald Jr. Trump’s activities with Biden’s but the Trump family doesn’t come out looking too well if he did that.
Are Biden’s activities truly more concerning than 500 million dollars in loans from Russia (a Donald Jr. quote)?
Keith Ellsworth,
Pocatello