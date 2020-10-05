As a "baby boomer", I want to commend Ella Bunde for her opinion piece in Sunday's journal. I find it notable that a senior in high school was able to make a more coherent.. and civilized argument than many "adults" two or three times her age. Including "professional" journalists. We have all heard the negative comments people have made about her generation. I imagine our parents' generation had those who made similar comments about us at her age. And face it, there are examples to prove that argument among my fellow boomers... and those who came later.
Miss Bunde (and numerous others her age I have met) provides hope for their leadership of tomorrow. I chose to focus on them, rather than waste my emotional energy fretting about some of her classmates who are less impressive. Thank you Miss Bunde! And for those 40+ years old that haven't rose to her standard... it isn't too late to grow up. Make the choice.
Dave Turnmire,
Pocatello